Covid-19 Updates: International footballer Ronaldinho tests positive for coronavirus

International footballer Ronaldinho has tested positive for Covid-19. Brazilian football legend has announced this on Sunday. Ronaldinho announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19 through his social media handles.

“I have been here in Belo Horizonte since yesterday. I came to participate in the event. I did the tests and I tested positive for Covid. I’m fine, asymptomatic, but we will have to leave the event for later. We will soon be there together. A big hug!”, Ronaldinho wrote.

Ronaldinho along with his brother was jailed in Paraguay in March after entering the country with fake passports. They were put in to house arrest in a Paraguayan hotel in April.