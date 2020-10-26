Heroic chase:- Train made to run non-stop to rescue a 3-year-old girl from kidnapper!!! Know about that thrilling journey

A train runs nonstop to catch a kidnapper and rescue a kidnapped girl. During this time the train was not stopped anywhere. The train left from Lalitpur and stopped directly at Bhopal station. The kidnapper was then caught and the girl was freed from her clutches. The case is in the Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh, where a three-year-old innocent girl was kidnapped from the railway station. The kidnapper boarded the Bhopal-bound Raptisagar Express carrying the girl. The family reached the railway station looking for the girl, then the matter was revealed.

RPF personnel present at the station began to scan CCTV cameras. Then they see the kidnapper who was riding on the train carrying the baby girl. Until RPF could do something. The kidnapper had left the girl. The information on the case was given to the Inspector of RPF in Jhansi. He informed the operating control of the entire matter to Bhopal. It was requested by the Inspector that the train should not be stopped at any station between Lalitpur to Bhopal. After this, the operating control ran the train nonstop from Lalitpur to Bhopal without stopping. Driving the train without stopping at any station did not allow the kidnapper to land at any middle station. At the same time, the train was waiting for the kidnapper to be caught at Bhopal railway station. As the train stopped at Bhopal station, the police team caught the kidnapper from a bogey. The girl has been recovered from the kidnapper. At present, the child is safe and has been handed over to the family.