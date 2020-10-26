Hindu temple vandalised in Pakistan

Another Hindu temple has been vandalised by miscreants in Pakistan. A temple in Nagarparkar in Sindh province in Pakistan was vandalised by unidentified miscreants. The temple was damaged by the criminals during the Navratri festival.

The incident took place on Friday. The unidentified miscreants damaged the head of the idol of Hinglaj Mata. Naila Inayat, a Pakistani journalist has confirmed the news and shared the pictures on social media.

Sindh police has assured that they will arrest the criminals involved in the case.

?? ???? ????? ???? ???? ???? A #Hindu temple targetted in Nangarparkar, Sindh & moorti of Hinglaj Mata was vandalized. We know the police will arrest the culprit & inquiry will prove "the man doesn't have stable mental condition." This is not the first case, same story repeats. pic.twitter.com/iqbKZ10huc — Kapil Dev (@KDSindhi) October 24, 2020

“Sad to learn about the vandalizing the temple in Tharparkar’s Nagarparkar tehsil. Have spoken to SSP to inquire into the matter instantly as the Tharparkar is the land of love, peace and harmony where such acts will (damage) exemplary coexistence” said Special Assistant to the Sindh CM, Poonjo Bheel.