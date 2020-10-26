Landslide victory for BJP in LAHDC Leh general council elections

BJP has got a landslide victory in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) election. As per reports, BJP has won 10seats till now. The counting of votes to 26 seats is progressing. LAHDC-Leh has a total of 30 seats and four councillors are nominated by the government.

Till now the results of 13 seats has been declared. In this BJP has won 10, Congress won 2 and an independent won 1 seats each.

BJP is declared winners in Diskit, Turtuk, Tegar, Panamik and Hundar constituencies in Nubra region. Apart from these, BJP also claimed Tangtse, Kurzok and Martselong seats and leading in Thiksey. Independent candidate Konchok Stanzin declared winner in Chushul Constituency.

Since the formation of the hill council in 1995, the Congress had swept the polls thrice, while the Ladakh Union Territorial Front had won the elections in 2005. The BJP wrested control of the council from Congress for the first time in the last elections by winning 18 out of 26 seats.

Kargil district of Ladakh had a separate hill council which was elected in 2018 for a five-year term.