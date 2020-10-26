DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Maharashtra Deputy CM tests positive for Covid-19

Oct 26, 2020, 12:38 pm IST

Senior leader of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was tested positive for Covid-19. Ajit Pawar on Monday said he has tested positive for Covid-19. He has been admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. My health condition is fine. As a precautionary measure I have admitted self to Breach Candy Hospital on the advice of doctors,” Ajit Pawar tweeted.

On Thursday, Pawar tested negative for coronavirus but was in home quarantine as a precautionary measure. Earlier, around a dozen ministers in Maharashtra have tested positive for Covid-19.

