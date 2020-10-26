Maharashtra Deputy CM tests positive for Covid-19

Senior leader of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was tested positive for Covid-19. Ajit Pawar on Monday said he has tested positive for Covid-19. He has been admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. My health condition is fine. As a precautionary measure I have admitted self to Breach Candy Hospital on the advice of doctors,” Ajit Pawar tweeted.

????????? ??????, ??????????? ????????? ????????? ???? ?????? ???????? ????, ?????????, ?????????? ????? ?????? ??? ??, ????? ???????? ?????? ???? ????. ???? ??????? ????? ???? ?????? ????????????? ?? ????? ?????????? ?????? ??????? ????. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) October 26, 2020

On Thursday, Pawar tested negative for coronavirus but was in home quarantine as a precautionary measure. Earlier, around a dozen ministers in Maharashtra have tested positive for Covid-19.