“Nehru-Gandhi Dynasty Has Never Esteemed The Office Of Prime Minister” ; BJP Chief

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief JP Nadda on Monday said that the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty has never esteemed the office of Prime Minister. He said that Congress possesses both demoralization and shamelessness. Empty oratory of morality and democracy by the Mother is ‘complemented’ by live demonstrations of politics of hate, anger, lies, and aggression by the Son. Double standards galore!

The Rahul Gandhi-directed drama of burning PM’s effigy in Punjab is shameful but not unexpected. After all, the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty has NEVER respected the office of the PM. This was seen in the institutional weakening of the PM’s authority during the UPA years of 2004-2014. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 26, 2020

Responding to Sonia Gandhi’s opinions in an English daily which blamed the Centre, BJP Chief JP Nadda took to Twitter and said, “The Rahul Gandhi-directed drama of burning PM’s effigy in Punjab is shameful but not unexpected. After all, the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty has NEVER respected the office of the PM. This was seen in the institutional weakening of the PM’s authority during the UPA years of 2004-2014”.He has lashed out at Congress in a series of tweets.