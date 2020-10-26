Soumitra Chatterjee’s condition very critical: Not responding to treatment

Dada Saheb Phalke awardee winning legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s health condition has worsened. The medial board has said that the veteran actor is in a critical stage and not responding to treatment.

“There is a deterioration in his neurological condition and he has very little consciousness. He is not responding to treatment. His condition is very critical,” said a doctor to media.

“On the 20th day of hospitalisation and 17th day of ICU care, the consciousness of the octogenarian is not improving despite all our efforts. Rather it has gone down. His platelet count is little on lower side and his haemoglobin has gone down. We have begun transfusion, we are correcting the platelet count. We are trying definitive therapy to end Covid encephalopathy which is the crux of matter,” said a statement released by the hospital.

Chatterjee was admitted at hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for Covid-19. 9. He has been in the intensive care unit (ICU) for 17 days with clear symptoms of Covid encephalopathy. Chatterjee tested negative for Covid-19 on October 14.