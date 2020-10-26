State government will introduce bill against farm laws passed by union government

The state government will soon launch new bill against the agriculture laws passed by the union government. Congress led Rajasthan state government has announced this. The bill will be submitted in the state assembly on October 31. The state assembly will resume its business on October 31.

Also Read: Congress will have a landslide victory in Panchayat election

“After Punjab, Rajasthan Govt will pass a bill to negate the anti-farmers’ provisions in the three agricultural bills passed by the Central Govt, on October 31st. @INCIndia is committed to protect our farmers & their rights. Congratulations to @ashokgehlot51 led Govt,” Congress national general secretary K C Venugopal tweeted .

Earlier Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said that his government will bring a bill against the Centre’s farm laws on the lines of Punjab. The Punjab assembly recently unanimously passed four bills and adopted a resolution against the farm laws.