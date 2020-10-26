State of emergency announced to contain coronavirus infection

A state of emergency has been declared by Prime Minister in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus. Emergency has been declared in Spain. Pedro Sanchez, the Prime Minister of Spain has announced the state of emergency. Spain has imposed nighttime curfews, limit the number of people allowed to meet to six. and banning travel between regions in certain cases.

The emergency will come into effect from Sunday night. a The state of emergency will need parliamentary approval to last beyond 15 days.

“We are living in an extreme situation … it is the most serious health crisis in the last century,” said Pedro Sanchez.