As coronavirus cases mount, state government announces week-long lockdown announced

The state government has decided to impose a week-long lockdown. The government announced its decision to re-impose the lockdown as the number of coronavirus infection rises.

The Mizoram state government has announced the decision to impose the lockdown. The week-long lockdown will be imposed in the Aizwal Municipal Corporation area. The lockdown will begin from Tuesday 4:30 am and will end on November 3 at 4:30 am.

“An emergency meeting under the chairmanship of Health Minister and Home Minister held today at MINECO decided to impose lockdown within the AMC area, after obtaining due consent from the Chief Minister. The lockdown will begin at 4:30 am tomorrow till 4:30 am on 3rd Nov 2020.”, tweeted Public Relations Department.

Mizoram on Monday reported 46 new coronavirus cases, taking the state’s case load to 2,493 . The number of coronavirus active patients in the state stands at 284 while 2,209 people have recovered from the virus. Altogether, 1,04,545 samples have tested till date in the state.