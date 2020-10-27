BCCI announced Indian squads for upcoming tour of Australia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian teams for the upcoming Australian tour. The selection committee of BCCI had held a meeting via video-conference to finalize the teams.

Indian cricket team will be playing three T-20Is, three ODIs and four Test matches against Australia.

Rohit Sharma has been not included in the team. He was excluded due to injury. Four additional bowlers have been included and they are Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T. Natarajan.

Team India T-20I squad : Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy.

Team India ODI squad : Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur.

Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, K.L. Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin and Mohd. Siraj.