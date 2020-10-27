” BJP government, which spends crores of rupees in false propaganda, is silent on people’s problems”: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

AICC general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has came forward with severe criticism against the Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government. The Congress leader accused that the BJP government spends crores of rupees on in false propaganda, is silent on people’s problems.

“Vegetable prices are skyrocketing. Work and businesses are already stalled. But the BJP government, which spends crores of rupees in false propaganda, is silent on people’s problems”, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. Priyanka Gandhi also tagged the prices of various vegetables in Lucknow.

“Uttar Pradesh’s paddy farmers are very distressed. Paddy procurement is happening at a very low rate. What little is being purchased for that too (the farmers) are getting less than Rs 1,200. This same paddy was procured at upto Rs 3,500 under Congress government. Under the pretext of moisture (in produce) the farmers are being exploited. This is probably the first time that paddy is being sold cheaper than wheat,”, she added.