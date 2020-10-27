BJP leader Kushboo Sunder arrested

BJP leader and south Indian actress Kushboo Sundar was arrested. The Tamil Nadu police has detained the actress. The police arrested Kushboo on her way to Chidambaram.

Kushboo was on the way to Chidambaram to protests against Chidambaram MP and VCK leader Thol Thirumalavan’s abusive statement against Manu Smriti.

Also Read: Earthquake measuring 3.3 hits

Arrested.. been taken in police van. we will fight till our last breath for the dignity of women. H'ble PM @narendramodi ji has always spoken about the safety of women and we walk on his path. We will never bow down to the atrocities of few elements out there. BHARAT MATA KI JAI! pic.twitter.com/71CKjFewri — KhushbuSundar ?? (@khushsundar) October 27, 2020

“Arrested.. been taken in police van. we will fight till our last breath for the dignity of women. H’ble PM

@narendramodi ji has always spoken about the safety of women and we walk on his path. We will never bow down to the atrocities of few elements out there. BHARAT MATA KI JAI!”, Kushboo tweeted.

Cowards #VCK. Dont rejoice. Its your failure. Arrested bcoz they know we are a force to reckon with. We will not bow down. @BJP4India @narendramodi

Ji shall take every step to ensure the respectability of every daughter of this soil.Darpoks VCK, respecting a woman is alien to you — KhushbuSundar ?? (@khushsundar) October 27, 2020

” Cowards #VCK. Dont rejoice. Its your failure. Arrested bcoz they know we are a force to reckon with. We will not bow down.

@BJP4India, @narendramodi,

Ji shall take every step to ensure the respectability of every daughter of this soil. Darpoks VCK, respecting a woman is alien to you”, she added.