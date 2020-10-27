Bomb blast at madrassa kills 7 including children, 70 injured

At least 7 people including children were killed and 70 others were injured in a bomb blast occurred at a madrassa. The bomb blast took place at Jamia Zubairia madrassa in Peshawar in Pakistan on Tuesday morning. The bomb blast took place while a cleric was delivering a lecture about the teachings of Islam at the main hall of the madrassa.

“The blast took place in a madrassa where unknown people had planted explosives in a plastic bag,” a police officer told media.

Peshawar is the provincial capital of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. no militant organisation has claimed the responsibility of the attack.

In another incident on Sunday, an explosive device killed at least three people in the capital of southwestern Pakistan’s restive Baluchistan province. On October 21, a powerful explosion ripped through a four-storey building in Pakistan’s Sindh province, killing at least five people and injuring 20 others.