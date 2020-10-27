Commodity Market: Gold prices touches record high

In the commodity market the price of gold has surged. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures surge 0.28% to Rs.51,073 per 10 gram while silver futures edged 1% to Rs. 62496 per kg. Gold had edged up 0.17% in the previous session while silver had declined 0.75%.

In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs.37880 per 8 gram. The price has been up by Rs.280 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4735 up by Rs.35.This is the highest price of gold in the month of October.

In the international market the price of spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,907.77 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.5% to $24.43 per ounce, while platinum climbed 1% to $878.50 and palladium was up 0.3% to $2,358.03.