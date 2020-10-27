“Corruption hurts development and disrupts social balance” PM Modi via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a seeming dig at the Congress-led UPA government, on Tuesday said that the era of corruption running into thousands of crores is behind us. Prime Minister Narendra Modi singled out corruption as the biggest enemy of transparent and responsible administrative processes. PM Modi was addressing the national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption via video conferencing.

“It is imperative for development that our administrative processes are transparent, responsible, accountable, and answerable to the people. Corruption was the biggest enemy of all these processes. Corruption hurts development and disrupts social balance,”?PM Modi said. He mentioned throughout his handle that the nation is making ready to rejoice Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s beginning anniversary and referred to as him an architect of India’s administration.

“Corruption isn’t a standalone challenge for us. When it comes to a country, the radar of vigilance is very wide. From corruption, economic offenses, a network of drugs, money laundering to terror funding, all of them are interlinked. Thus, we need to put systematic checks, effective audits, and capacity building and training against corruption,” exhorted the Prime Minister. He added that it is imperative for development that our administrative processes are transparent, responsible, accountable, and answerable to the people. “Corruption was the biggest enemy of all these processes. Corruption hurts development and disrupts social balance,” he remarked.