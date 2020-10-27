Greek mythology inspires illustrator on how life has been for Greek gods during the pandemic…

An illustrator from Rhode Island reimagined how characters from Greek mythology might have dealt with the current pandemic and being stuck at home.

In his series titled ‘Greek Quarantology’, Jonathan Muroya shows how Greek gods like god of wine Dionysus, Hercules, goddess of vegetation Persephone and others are dealing with the pandemic. Tantalus is a Greek mythological figure, known for his eternal punishment in which he was made to stand in a pool of water beneath a tree whose fruit eluded his grab and the water level receded whenever he tried to drink it. In the artist’s interpretation, Tartarus is trying to get his hands on the last roll of a toilet paper at a supermarket but it’s just out of reach.

Muroya is a freelance illustrator whose work has been published in a number of publications including The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The New Yorker‘s “Daily Shouts” page. Earlier this year, a comic strip showed how Shakespearean tragedies would have ended differently if characters ‘stayed at home’.