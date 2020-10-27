Hyundai to launch i20 on November 5, bookings started

Hyundai Motor India has announced that it will launch its updated BS6 i20 on November 5. The booking for the car can be done from October 28. The car can be booked through Hyundai’s official website or at an authorised Hyundai dealership on payment of a token amount of Rs 21,000.

The new i20 will be offered in BS 6-compliant petrol, diesel and turbo petrol engine options. The new i20 also offer a choice between manual transmission, segment-first IMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission), 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) and IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission).

i20 will be offered in four variants – Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O). The car will be available in 6 colour options. Theye are – Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Starry Night and Metallic Cooper. The dual-tone options include Polar White with Black roof and Fiery red with black roof.