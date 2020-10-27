IPL 2020 live updates:- KXIP beats KKR and register their 5th win in a row

Sharjah:- Kings XI Punjab won for the fifth time in a row in the 13th season of the IPL. Punjab won by eight wickets in a match dominated by batsmen. Chasing Kolkata’s target of 150, Punjab chased down the target with just two wickets to spare with seven balls to spare. Score: Kolkata 149 for 9 in 20 overs. Punjab scored 150 for 2 in 18.5 overs. Mandeep Singh and Chris Gayle combined for 100 off just 60 balls to seal the victory for Punjab. With this win, Punjab reached fourth in the points table with 12 points from 12 matches with six wins.

Chasing a target of 150, Punjab were unbeaten. But K.L. Rahul and Mandeep Singh put on 47 for the second wicket before being bowled by Varun Chakravarty. Rahul scored 28 off 25 balls, including four fours. Punjab scored 50 in the 9th over.