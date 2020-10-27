‘Pride Station’; First Metro Station Dedicated to Transgenders In North India !!!

New Delhi: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Tuesday officially renamed one of its stations as “Pride Station” reserved for the transgender community, as a new beginning for Metro services in northern India. Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, and NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari disclosed the new name of the station, earlier known as the Sector 50 station.

Six members of the transgender community, who have been recruited by NMRC through contractors for assistance at the Metro station, were present at the station. According to the NMRC, which runs the Metro between the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in western UP, it is the first time initiative introduced by a Metro network in northern India.

The initiative was uplifted by the Transgender Persons Act, 2019, enacted by the Centre for the protection of the rights of the transgender people and working towards their welfare, it added. The NMRC had on June 19 declared its decision to rehabilitate the Sector 50 station into a “She – Man” station that shall have special facilities and occupation for the transgenders. The operator had earlier assumed of renaming the station as “Rainbow”.Earlier in 2017, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited in Kerala had taken a similar step by employing 23 transgenders, breaking new ground in gender righteousness.

“The station has been named ”Pride” as the NMRC feels extremely proud and honored to have skilled members of the transgender community as part of the NMRC family. It also instills a sense of pride among the community and this step by NMRC is tied to be a ray of hope to encourage the members of this community and help in breaking stereotypes about them so that they too can live a distinguished life with their head held high,” the NMRC said. The name was chosen after obtaining suggestions from the general public and various NGOs and other organizations that work for the community.

The “Pride” station, though devoted to the transgenders, will be open for all passengers. It will also provide employment opportunities for the transgender community, it added. The artwork and look of the Pride station have also been done to symbolize the essence and spirit of the members of the transgender community.