Saudi Arabia issues guidelines for foreign pilgrims

Saudi Arabia has issued new guidelines for foreign pilgrims coming to the country to perform Umrah. The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has issued the new guidelines.

The third phase of the gradual relaxation of Umrah service, will be effective on November 1. As part of this foreign pilgrims will be allowed to perform Umrah from Sunday, November 1. As per the new guidelines, foreign pilgrims between the age of 18 and 50 will be allowed to perform Umrah.

Pilgrims must have a PCR medical test certificate showing that they are free from coronavirus, issued by a reliable laboratory in their country. The test should have been taken not more than 72 hours from the time of departure. All pilgrims must remain three days in quarantine upon their arrival in Saudi.

Prior reservation is a must to perform Umrah, visit the Two Holy Mosques, and pray at the Rawdah Sharif. Reservations can be made through the Eatmarna application. Umrah performers will be divided into groups of 50 people and a guide has be appointed for each group by the Umrah company or agent.