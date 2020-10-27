Shah Rukh Khan’s reply to a fan who asks if he plans to sell his home Mannat wins hearts

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known for his wittiness and he has proved that yet again! On Tuesday, the 54-year-old superstar conducted a Q&A session ‘AskSRK’ on Twitter and answered the queries of his ardent fans. The Bollywood actor replied to questions and requests from his fans and also responded to some rude Twitter trolls, in his usual witty manner. Netizens took to the social media platform to ask the actor questions on myriad topics and one of them had a bizarre query for the actor.

Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai….yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay. https://t.co/dh3gJTVnOu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

One of the users asked him if the actor is planning to sell his home. “Bhai Mannat bechne wale ho kya? (Brother are you planning to sell Mannat)?” asked the netizen. The witty King Khan replied, “Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai….yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay (Brother, you cannot sell Mannat but it is asked for with a bowed head…If you remember this, you will achieve something in life).” Mannat in Urdu means prayer. The actor also urged his fans to not gather outside his bungalow Mannat in suburban Mumbai on November 2 to celebrate his 55th birthday. “Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar…Thodha door se yaar,” Khan said Every year on his birthday, the star is seen spreading his arms in his trademark style and waving to his fans, who throng outside his house before midnight to catch a glimpse of their beloved star