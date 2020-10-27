Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gain

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has settled trading higher. The BSE Sensex ended higher by 376.60 points, or 0.94%, at 40,522.10. The NSE Nifty settled trading at 11,767.75 higher by 121.65 points or 1.03%.

8 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was neutral as 1,253 shares ended higher while 1,382 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Kotak Bank, NTPC, Asian Paint, Bajaj Auto, UltraCem Co, Tech Mahindra, Shree Cements, Nestle India, Bajaj Finance, Divi’s Labs, Larsen & Toubro, Cipla, Axis Bank and Britannia Industries.

The top losers in the market were Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, ONGC, Wipro, GAIL India, HDFC, State Bank of India, Sun Pharma and Coal India.