Train Run “Non-Stop” To Catch Kidnapper ; Rescued 3-Year-Old Girl !!!

Bhopal: A train was made to run non-stop from Lalitpur to Bhopal to save a 3-year-old girl who had been kidnaped. The accused kidnapper was escaping on the train but the police department of the railways operated together to grasp him in time. The train that left from Lalitpur stopped at Bhopal, where the charged was arrested. The child had been kidnaped from the Lalitpur railway station.

The man abducted the child and stepped onto the Raptisagar Express which was on its way to Bhopal. The incident came to light when the family of the girl reached the railway station. After realizing the case, Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel started scanning the CCTV footage of the station. The RPF personnel noticed that the kidnapper had boarded a train that had left the station.

Soon after, the information was passed to the RPF inspector who cautioned the operating control of Bhopal. The RPF inspector asked authorities to not stop the train at any station from Lalitpur to Bhopal. The operating control accepted the inspector’s request, foiling the kidnapper’s plans of getaway. Meanwhile, officials at Bhopal station waited for the arrival of the train to capture the suspect. As soon as the train reached Bhopal, the officials caught the accused from one of the compartments and rescued the minor girl. The girl is said to be safe with her family.