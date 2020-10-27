Union government declared 18 people as ‘designated terrorists’ under UAPA

The Union government has declared 18 people as ‘designated terrorists’ . These people were declared as ‘designated terrorists’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The Union Home Ministry has issued the order.

“Reinforcing commitment of strengthening national security and its policy of zero tolerance to terrorism, the government has declared eighteen more individuals as designated terrorists, under provisions of UAPA Act 1967 (as amended in 2019),” a Home Ministry order read.

The people include Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Sallahuddin, Indian Mujahideen’s Bhatkal brothers, Dawood Ibrahim’s right hand man Chhota Shakeel, Tiger Memon, Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Yusuf Muzammil Abdur Rehman MakkiYusuf Azhar.

The union government has amended the UAPA in August last year. As per the amended law, the union government can designate an individual as a terrorist. Earlier only organizations can be declared as terrorist organization.