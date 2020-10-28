Amid the Corona disaster, the country will witness another catastrophe by the end of 2020

Scientists warn that the country, which is reeling from the Corona epidemic, will have to witness another catastrophe. Scientists warn that India will witness a major earthquake by the end of 2020. The Himalayas, known as the crown of India, not only protect the country from the cold winds coming from the north but also prevent enemies from entering the country. This is the place where scientists predict an earthquake could happen. The study was published in the journal Journal of Seismological Research, which examines the surface and soil of a rock that predicts a terrible earthquake following radiocarbon analysis.

In 2020, people around the world witnessed many disasters and the greatest epidemic. People called this year the worst year because of the coronavirus epidemic. Education in schools and colleges was disrupted, industries and businesses came to a standstill, and many people lost their jobs. Meanwhile, there are warnings that a major earthquake will hit India by the end of the year. A recent study has revealed that the entire Himalayan region of India will soon experience an earthquake. In this region, the movement inside is intensifying. The Himalayan peaks have long been the security of the country. This warning about earthquakes in the Himalayan region has been given in the research study.