‘Baba ka Dhaba’ couple undergo free cataract surgery in Delhi…

A Delhi hospital is performing cataract surgery on Kanta Prasad and his wife Badami Devi for free after learning of their financial woes. A video of Prasad breaking down as he spoke to a food vlogger about losing business due to the pandemic earlier this month had prompted a rush of customers and offers of help.

Twitter user @VasundharaTankh tweeted a picture of the couple and wrote, “My friend’s father saw #BabaKaDhaba go viral and realised both Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi have a cataract. He gave them both the gift of clear eyesight today.” “When our team saw their plight we decided we had to do something about it,” said Dr Kamal Kapur, director of Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals. “We decided to perform cataract surgery along with implantation of the latest type of Intra Ocular Lens as our way of giving them support”.

“Our economic condition is such that we could have never afforded cataract removal in this lifetime,” Prasad was quoted as saying in the statement. Both Prasad and his wife have undergone surgery in one eye each and are expected to undergo surgery in the other eye next week.