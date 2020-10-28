Couple braves storm, walks through floodwater to get to wedding…

A young couple from the remote areas of Mabinay, Negros Oriental braved the stormy weather and moved through floodwaters to reach the church for their wedding. Photos of the bride, groom, and guests wading through knee-deep muddy waters have now gone viral on social media.

“Ronil Guillipa and Jeziel Masuela, dressed in a wedding gown and suit, waded through floods as they went to the church. Even their relatives and guests braved the floodwaters just to witness the couple profess their love to each other,” Philippine Star said.

Check them out:

The couple folded their clothes but were quite undeterred by the stormy weather. The photographs of the procession, taken by the bride’s relative Josephine Sabanal, shows Ronil and Jeziel smiling as they made their way to their wedding venue.