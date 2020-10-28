Covid-19 Updates: 2189 recoveries in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has on Wednesday updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. In the last 24 hours, 4100 new coronavirus cases along with 2189 recoveries and 3 deaths were reported in UAE.

Thus the total cases in UAE has mounted to 129,024. The total recoveries also rised to 124,647. The death toll is at 485. The number of active cases in UAE is 3892.

Additional 104,673 Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total tests done has reached at over 12.7 million.