Governor to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah tomorrow

Governor will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 29. West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has informed this. The meeting comes amid the incident of political violence and killings in the state.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar would be on an official visit to Delhi from Oct 28-30. Governor Dhankhar leaves for Delhi on the evening of Oct 28 and returns to Kolkata on Oct 30. Following this he will be on a month-long visit to Darjeeling from November 1.

He is also scheduled to address a press conference at Siliguri on November 1.

West Bengal governor has expressed his anger over the political violence and killings in the state. He has openly criticized the government and ruling TMC over the law and order situation in the state.