‘Happy news for boozers’: State government extends the working time of liquor shops

A ‘happy new for boozers’ was announced by the state government. The state government has decided to extend the working time of liquor shops.

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided this. The Excise Department has issued the new notification.

As per the new notification the liquor shops in the state will remain open for 12 hours.

All liquor shops in Uttar Pradesh will evert to the pre-Covid timing. That is from 10 am to 10 pm. The order will be applicable to all liquor shops located outside Covid-19 containment zones.

State government has allowed to reopen all liquor shops that had shut down during the lockdown on May 4. However, they could operate only till 7 p.m. then. In July, liquor shops were allowed to operate during weekends but could also remain open till 9 p.m.