Man dies falling through open hole on first floor of shopping complex…

Kozhikode: A man died after falling through an open hole in front of a shop on the first floor of a shopping complex in Kozhikode. He fell down to the parking area on the ground floor and was rushed to a private hospital. A CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced online.

In the CCTV visuals, Hydrose can be seen stepping out from inside a shop, and a second after he took a step towards the left, he was seen falling down. The hole, made by the building owner to easily transfer goods to the shops, was kept open. In the visuals, it could also be seen that it opened straight to the parking lot on the ground floor. No other safety measures were in place.

Officials of the Kozhikode Corporation came out stating that the building owner had not received permission for such a construction. “Such a construction was done without our permission. We don’t give permission for these constructions without any safety precautions. We will go forward with action,” Assistant Engineer of the Corporation told.