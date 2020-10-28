Rare yellow turtle spotted again in India

A rare yellow turtle has spotted again in India. This makes it the second time this year that a rare yellow turtle has been spotted in India.

The rare species was found in a pond in Burdwan district in West Bengal . Earlier in July this year another turtle was found in Odisha. The news shared online by Indian Forest Service officer Debashish Sharma.

“Today a yellow turtle was rescued from a pond in Burdwan, WB. It’s one kind of a rarely occurring Flapshell Turtle,” Debashish Sharma tweeted. He also shared the pictures of the rare species. ” It’s an albino kind whose peculiar yellow colour is may be bcoz of either some genetic mutation or congenital disorder due to absence of tyrosine pigment.”, he later added.

This is the second incident in the recent past when Yellow Flapshell Turtle has been found. Before this one Yellow Flapshell turtle was found in Balasore, Odisha. Still not very clear whether a new species or albinism or mutant albino. https://t.co/hTL062qN5B — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) October 27, 2020

“This is the second incident in the recent past when Yellow Flapshell Turtle has been found. Before this one Yellow Flapshell Turtle was found in Balasore, Odisha. Still not very clear whether a new species or albinism or mutant albino”, tweeted senior IFS officer Ramesh Pandey