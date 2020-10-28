Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s condition remains critical

The health condition of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee continues to be critical. But doctors informed that his health condition is stable.

The veteran actor has been admitted to a hospital on October 6 after he was tested positive for Covid-19. He was put on ventilator support on Monday afternoon.

“His health condition was critical. But we have managed to stabilise the parameters. There has been not much change in terms of improvement or deterioration. We are now mostly dealing with secondary infections and their repercussions. We are expecting that he would respond to medications that have been given and that his kidney function would bounce back. As of now, our priorities are to correct the renal function and stop the deterioration of any other organs. The main issue that has been bothering us over the past few days is his consciousness level,” said the doctor who leads the medical team treating the actor.