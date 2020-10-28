Watch these little birds play volleyball very enthusiastically….

We all love to play cricket, football and tennis! What if not only us but all kinds of creatures like to play such games?

A video that is currently going viral on social media shows birds playing volleyball. The video of the match between the birds appeared on the Twitter page ‘Madeyousmile’. The game of birds volleyball is very fast and enjoyable. They play in turns as two teams. Two in yellow and three in green.

Sports are mainly cancelled… but some Birdyball will do! ?? pic.twitter.com/zBgwGM8nlX — Madeyousmile (@Thund3rB0lt) October 18, 2020

In the eleven-second video, the birds play standing on either side of a small volleyball net. They play very fast by carving the ball with the beak. The video also shows some people watching the match of the birds, helping to pick up the ball that was rolling away. The match is going on till the end with no one can predict who will win. Some of those who watched the video commented that the Yellow team would win and some that both teams would win.