Avast warns about 21 apps in the Google Play Store…

Cyber security company Avast has found 21 problematic gaming apps in the Google Play Store. Avast claims that these applications have the nature of adware that helps in the distribution of unauthorized advertisements.

Although they are games, they may display unwanted ads outside the application. Most of them are advertisements that attract people to download other similar apps and games. Most of these games are still available in the Play Store.

However, Avast clarified that these do not leak information or carry out other dangerous activities. They do this by displaying unwanted ads on the phone to generate revenue. Censor Tower estimates that these applications have been downloaded at least 80 million times. These apps attract people through YouTube video ads. Once it is installed it will not be a game like the one seen in the ad. After installing, the phone will be filled with ads.

These adware applications, like regular app distributors, lure people through social media. They also use techniques such as hiding icons to prevent them from being removed from the phone, and displaying ads to prevent them from being removed.

These are the problematic applications that Avast found:

Shoot Them, Crush Car, Rolling Scroll, Helicopter Attack, Assassin Legend, Helicopter Shoot, Rugby Pass, Flying Skateboard, Iron it, Shooting Run, Plant Monster, Find Hidden, Find 5 Differences, Rotate Shape, Jump Jump, Find the Differences – Puzzle Game, Sway Man, Money Destroyer, Desert Against, Cream Trip, Props Rescue.