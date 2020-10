Gold prices continue to fluctuate in the state. Today, the soverign fell by Rs 240 to Rs 37,480. The price of a gram is 4685 rupees. Their has been a drop of Rs 400 in the previous session of Rs 37,880.

Gold traded higher at $ 1,877.83 a dollar in early trade on Friday. The dollar strengthened against six other major currencies in early trade. Ten grams of 24 carat gold is currently trading at Rs 50,426 on the country’s commodity market MCX. Prices were down 0.14 per cent.