Covid-19 Updates: Total recoveries crosses 1.26 lakh in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has released the latest data regarding the Covid-19 situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry, 1312 new coronavirus cases were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total confirmed cases has reached at 130,336.

Meanwhile, 1500 new recoveries were also reported in UAE in the last 24 hours pushing the total recoveries to 126,147. 3 deaths were also reported. The death toll has mounted to 488.

130,573 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total tests done in UAE till now has reached over 12.9 million.