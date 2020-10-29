Drug Case: Enforcement Directorate arrest CPM secretary’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri

Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of CPI(M) Kerala state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He was arrested by ED for his alleged links to an accused in the Bengaluru drug peddling cases.

The ED has questioned him for the second time on Thursday in Bangalore. On October 3, he was questioned by ED for over six hours.

Bineesh’s name surfaced in the Bengaluru drug cases when Anoop Mohammed, a native of Kochi, was held by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and questioned. Anoop was caught peddling drugs under the cover of running a restaurant in Bengaluru. Anoop told ED that he had borrowed money from Bineesh many times