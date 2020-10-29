Gulf country  to increase the work permit fees for expats

A Gulf country has decided to increase the work permit fees for expats. Oman has announced this.

Earlier the Ministry of Labour in Oman has decided to add 5% of expat work permit renewal fees will go towards funding the Job Security System (JSS) in the country. So the charges for for renewing expat work permits will be raised accordingly.

“The amount of five per cent will be added to employment visa fees issued and renewed for the non-Omani workforce. This excludes special permits or private permits issued to employees working in households, such as drivers or housemaids, as well as those working on farms. For example, if the cost of the permit is right now 300 Omani riyals, then from early next year, it will cost 315 Omani riyals”, said a top Omani official to media.