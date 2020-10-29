IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals to face Kings XI Punjab in IPL: See predicted playing XI

In cricket, the Rajasthan Royals will face Kings XI Punjab in a crucial match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi. on Ocotber 30.This will be 50th match in the 2020 edition of IPL.

In the earlier encounter between these two teams, Rajasthan Royals had beat Kings XI. Kings XI has scored 220 runs and the Rajasthan Royals overcome it . And it become the highest successful chase in IPL history.

In the point table Rajasthan Royals is at 7th position and Kings XI is in the 4th position. A loss will be fata to Rajasthan Royals as they will be out of the play-off race.

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals: Probable Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Jos Buttler, Steven Smith(c), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul(w/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

KXIP vs RR squads:

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer