ISRO to launch earth observation satellite with 9 foreign satellites on November

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) would launch India’s latest earth observation satellite EOS-01. The EOS-1 will be launched with other nine international customer satellites.

The satellites will be launched using ISRO’s PSLV-C49 rocket from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh . The launching date is November 7 at 3 pm. This will be the 51st mission of ISRO’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle.

Also Read: Indian Railway announces new special trains

“India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in its 51st mission (PSLV-C49), will launch EOS-01 as primary satellite along with nine international customer satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota,” the ISRO said in a statement.

This is the first launch by the Indian Space Research Organisation since the COVID-19-induced lockdown came into force in March.

EOS-01 is an earth observation satellite intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support. The customer satellites are being launched under commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space, it said.