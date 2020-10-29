Nationwide lockdown till December announced as coronavirus cases surges

The President has announced a nationwide lockdown in the country as the coronavirus infection cases rises in the country. The lockdown has been announced until last December 1.

Emmanuel Macron, the President of France has announced the lockdown. “The virus is spreading across France at a speed that even the most pessimistic did not predict”, said Macron.

VIDEO: French President Emmanuel Macron announces a new #coronavirus lockdown until at least December 1. "The virus is spreading across France at a speed that even the most pessimistic did not predict" pic.twitter.com/sHzDHZAg02 — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 29, 2020

As per the new guidelines, all restaurants and non-essential businesses will be shut down and people will have to produced written statements for leave their homes. But students up to high-school level will continue to go to school.

Universities will have online classes only. Factories and farms will also be allowed to operate. Some of the, public services will function. Professional athletes will also be permitted to continue training and competing.