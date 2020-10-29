Road closure announced UAE

A road closure has been announced in UAE. The Road and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced the road closure. RTA announced that Al Shindagha Tunnel be temporarily closed this weekend.

The tunnel from Bur Dubai to Deira will be closed for 10 hours on Friday (October 30) from 12.30am until 10.30am and on Saturday (October 31) from 12.30am until 8am. The RTA has urged drivers to use Al Maktoum Bridge and Al Garhoud Bridge.

The RTA also announced a delay is expected on bus schedule, particularly on routes X13, X02, 8, 95, C01, C03, C07, C09, C18, E306 and X23 due to the temporary closure of Al Shindagha Tunnel as the affected bus routes will be rerouted during the closure hours. Commuters are then advised to leave for their trips early.