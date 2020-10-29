Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s health condition remain stable

Doctors had informed that the health condition of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee is stable. The doctors had informed that the actor is putting up a very strong fight against Covid-19.

“He is putting up a very strong fight given his age and comorbidities. There has been no change in his health in the last 48 hours. We have been able to normalise most of the parameters that went haywire,” Dr Arindam Kar, who is leading the team of doctors treating the actor said to media.

Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted at hospital on October 6 after he tested coronavirus positive. He was hospitalised in Kolkata and put on ventilator support on Monday afternoon after he developed secondary infections, including pneumonia.

Chatterjee has received many awards and honours, including the Padma Bhushan, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, several national awards, and Sangeet Natak Akademi Tagore Ratna. He is best known for his collaboration with Oscar-winner Satyajit Ray and the Feluda series.