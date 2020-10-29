Visibility reduces as air quality becomes ‘severe’ in several parts of Delhi…

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi today was further deteriorated with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere. The Air Quality Index stood at 401 in Anand Vihar, 405 in Alipur, and 410 in Wazirpur, all three in the “severe” category according to the data by Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

The AQI stood at 376 in RK Puram, 384 in ITO, 311 in Lodhi Road, and 387 in Punjabi Bagh, all four in the “very poor” category. Delhi witnessed a thin layer of smog this morning, reducing visibility in various parts of the city. Amid the rise in pollution levels people are also facing several problems including breathing.

The severe category affects the health of people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases. AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.