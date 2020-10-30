Security forces busted terrorist hideout in Kashmir; Recovered arms and ammunition

The security forces had busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorist hideout in the forests of Gambhir Mughlan area of Rajouri district was busted on Friday. The security forces had also recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives that were kept in the hideout.

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and 38 Battalion of Rashtriya Rifles raided the area after getting a specific input about the presence of militants.

The hideout was created beneath the forest surface using stones. 2 AK 47 rifles with two AK 47 magazines, 270 live bullets of AK 47, 2 Chinese Pistol, 2 Pistol magazines, 75 live rounds of Pika gun, 12 Blank rounds, 10 Detonators and around 6 kilograms of Explosive material have been recovered.