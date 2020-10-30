An inspirational journey from ‘ Lady Singham’ to ‘ General Dyer’. Know who is Lipi Singh and her story

Lipi Singh, the superintendent of police (SP) of Munger, Bihar is in the news for her role in the shooting that occurred at a Durga puja immersion in the said area. SP Singh is receiving widespread flak on social media for allegedly opening lathi charge and fire upon Hindu devotees that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old boy and left several people injured. The incident happened on Monday, just days before the first polling phase in Munger. Amidst the politically charged atmosphere of the ongoing Bihar elections, many opposition leaders are calling for strict action against SP Singh. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has gone as far as to compare Singh with General Dyer – a British officer who was responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Multiple conflicting videos – featuring the police officials using undue force upon the devotees and the locals blaming officials – are doing the rounds on social media. However, investigations regarding the incident are still underway.

“In the light of the prevailing situation in Munger, ECI has ordered the immediate removal of SP and DM Munger. ECI has also ordered an inquiry into the entire incident by Mr. Asangba Chuba Ao, Divisional Commissioner, Magadh, which has to be completed within the next seven days,” said Bihar Chief Electoral Officer in a statement.

Lipi Singh was a 2016-batch IPS officer, she is the daughter of retired IAS officer (Uttar Pradesh cadre) Ramchandra Prasad (RCP) Singh. Currently, he is a Janata Dal (United) leader. Her husband Suharsha Bhagat is also an IAS officer and is currently serving as the District Magistrate of Banka. She became the first female police officer in Bihar’s Barh district after she was appointed as its deputy superintendent of police (SDPO). Her appointment also created a controversy when she was removed from the post prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and made the ASP in Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on the Election Commission’s directives. As per reports, this transfer was initiated on basis of a complaint filed by Mokama MLA Anant Singh’s wife Neelam Devi. Devi was contesting elections as a Congress nominee at the time. SP Singh was eventually reinstated as the SDPO of Bargh. One of Singh’s most notable achievements is said to be her contribution to the recovery of an automatic rifle and grenades from MLA Anant Singh’s house in 2019. Her approach to crimes and police investigations had previously earned her the moniker ‘Lady Singham’. She is now being called ‘General Dyer’ following the shooting at Munger.