Audi to launch Audi S5 Sportback in India: Know the features and price

The luxury carmakers from Germany, Audi has announced that it will launch its Audi S5 Sportback in India. The performance oriented car will be launched next moth in the country.

Audi S5 Sportback comes with a BS6-compliant 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The engine will produces a maximum power of 354bhp and a peak torque of 500Nm. It will go from 0 to 100kmph in 4.9 seconds and will go on to it an electronically limited top speed of 250kmph.

The Audi offer a spacious 4-seater cabin with a flat-bottom steering wheel. The Car comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen for the all-new MIB 3 infotainment setup. There will be also Audi’s Virtual Cockpit which is a 12.3-inch customisable fully-digital instrument panel relaying information to the driver.

Audi S5 Sportback is expected to be price of around Rs 75 to 80 lakh .