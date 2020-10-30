DRI recovers 7 kilo gold worth Rs.3.6 crore from passengers at airport

Smuggled gold worth 3.6 rupees were seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). The DRI had seized 6.88 kilograms of gold was from 6 passengers travelling from Sharjah to Coimbatore at the Coimbatore International Airport.

“DRI Coimbatore intercepted six passengers who had arrived from Sharjah to Coimbatore Airport on 24 October and recovered gold mixed in paste form approximately 6.88 kg gold worth ?3.6 crores from their possession”, said a statement released by the agency.

Enforcement Directorate has on Thursday seized gold and silver worth Rs. 17.26 lakh and Rs. 27.44 lakh in cash from a bank locker of Mahabubnagar Municipal Commissioner.

Earlier Mangalore International Airport officials seized nearly 500 grams of gold worth Rs. 25.45 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. Also the Air Intelligence Unit and the Customs officials had seized a total amount of 1.88 kg gold at the Kozhikode International Airport.